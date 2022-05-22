OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Fire Department is teaming up with the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center (WKRBC) in order to save more lives around the Tri-State.

OFD says they’re working together for the blood center’s annual “Save Our Summer” blood drive. Officials with the event say the drive ensures blood availability for their community.

The event will have breakfast and lunch daily during its run, as well as hourly door prizes and free t-shirts for donors. Save Our Summer is being held June 14 – 16 at the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center on Old Hartford Road. For more information and drive times, click here.