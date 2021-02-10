Owensboro Fire Dept. gets new alert system

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — One Owensboro Fire Department station has a new alert system that allows them to respond to emergencies faster.

Chief James Howard says it makes dispatches over the Internet instead of waiting for calls over the radio.

The system, installed at the station on W 9th St, could cut response time by up to 15 seconds.

“It cuts out some of the lag, and at Station 1, where we have this equipment installed at this point, we get the dispatches directly and we’re not waiting over the radio to hear the other trucks get punched out,” Chief Howard said.

OFD hopes to install the new system at other stations across the city.

(This story was originally published on February 10, 2021)