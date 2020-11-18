Owensboro fire victims identified

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department has released the names of the two Owensboro residents who died in a Tuesday afternoon fire.

The victims have been identified as Patrick D. James, 45, and Anna G. Trogden, 76.

Investigators say one of the victims died after a bed caught fire. The other person was pulled out of the home — but later died of their injuries.

Police say there was a significant amount of smoke from the fire.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

(This story was originally published on November 18, 2020)