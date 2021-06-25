Owensboro firefighters prepare for future fires with live smoke training

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Owensboro firefighters were on scene all day at a house, not putting a fire out, but preparing for future ones.

It’s the first day of their weekend long training session.

They entered the smoke filled house on Clay Street all day, part of their training for when they some day encounter another fire.

“Feels more real,” said Capt. Kyle Veach of the Owensboro Fire Dept.

“It gives them an atmosphere that they’re not used to,” adds Battalion Chief Colter Tate.

The live smoke training is one part of their weekend long training session, where Owensboro firefighters and others from nearby departments, also practiced forceable entry, and ventilation. The house is owned by the city, and hasn’t been used the past few years. Smoke is pumped into the building as firefighters practice getting people to safety.

“It gets good use for an abandoned house,” said Jerel Loyd, who lives next door to where they were training.

“It gives them a little more realism because they get into spots they think they are able to access certain portions of this house, but they’re really not,” Battalion Chief Tate said.

Firefighters say one benefit of having this type of training at an actual house is that it will help them in real life situations.

“It also allows them, this house has furniture and other things in the house, so it allows them to add a little more realism to their training that they normally wouldn’t get,” Battalion Chief Tate explained.

The house will be torn down after training is done, but firefighters say what they learn here will be used in future house fires.

“This house right here is just like the house across the street, the one next door. You, kind of, this house won’t be gone before long, but when we respond to another house close by, they’re all built similar, neighborhood by neighborhood,” Capt. Veach said.

(This story was originally published on June 25, 2021)