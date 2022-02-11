OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect in Owensboro.

OPD tells Eyewitness News around 1:21 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the Quality Quick Food Mart on Carter Road.

Officers say a man wearing a camouflage jacket and black hooded sweatshirt entered the business and pulled a gun on the clerk demanding money.

The man ran off with an unknown amount of money.

This is the third Quality Quick Food Mart to be robbed in just over a month. On Sunday, OPD responded to the West Parrish Avenue location for reports of an armed robbery, and on January 9, they were called to the Quality Quick on Frederica Street.

Anyone with information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.