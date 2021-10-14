Owensboro group setting up trick or treating event

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – A group of Owensboro residents are setting up a new trick or treating event in the wake of this year’s cancelled trail of treats.

The event is called ‘A Lot of Treats’ and it’s scheduled for October 28 at the back parking lot of the old Macy’s store at Towne Square Mall. People and businesses can set up vehicles to pass out candy to kids. It’s scheduled for the same day that the Trail of Treats was supposed to happen.

Donations will be accepted and proceeds from it will go to Friends of Sinners and My Sister’s Keeper Women’s Shelter.