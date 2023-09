HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Health Regional Hospital says there will be a delay in getting the updated COVID-19 vaccines.

Hospital officials say they expected to receive the latest seasonal vaccines this week, but shipping for both the Pfizer and Moderna shots has been delayed. The hospital now expects to get the shots by the end of September. Once they arrive, online scheduling for appointments will be available for people ages 12 and up.