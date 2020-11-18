Owensboro Health announces new visitation guidelines

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Owensboro Health is adjusting its visitation guidelines, which take effect Thursday.

The hospital says all patients will only be allowed one designated support person allowed to visit them for the duration of their stay. Each visitor will be required to wear an arm band that must not be removed or shared with others and is required to access public areas.

All patients and visitors must enter the hospital at “Entrance A” and be screened for COVID symptoms. Visitors must be confirmed as a designated support person before entry.

All visitors with patients in the Emergency Department will be asked to remain in their cars unless they meet specific criteria. Exceptions include parents or guardians of children 17 or younger and support persons for vulnerable elderly patients or patients with developmental disabilities.

(This story was originally published on November 17, 2020)