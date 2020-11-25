Owensboro health care workers get special community thank you

OWENSBORO (WEHT) – Owensboro health care workers got a special thank you from the community Tuesday as they care for COVID-19 patients.

A drive-thru prayer vigil took place in the parking lot of Owensboro Health. People flashed their car’s headlights as a way of thanking doctors and nurses as Daviess County continues to see more positive cases.

“I’ve had several family members and friends who’ve had COVID. My niece has been in the hospital for five days,” said vigil organizer Jackie Pyland-Tipmore. “I’ve had a lot of my customers and my friends that are front line workers as well. We wanted to know that we are thankful for them.”

Organizers hoped to have as many people take part as they did during another vigil last spring.

(This story was originally published on November 24, 2020)

