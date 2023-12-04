HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with Owensboro Health are extending a mask mandate for another week at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.

Officials say the rate of positive COVID-19 cases remains above the acceptable threshold for the mandate that was issued last week. The mandate is based on a ratio of 20 to 100,000 positive cases.

The Twin Lakes hospital will still not require masks at this time, due to the region remaining under the specified ratio.