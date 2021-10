OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Health Department has decided to postpone their 2021 fundraising gala from November 6, 2021, to February 5, 2022. The decision was made public on their official Facebook page.

Officials with OHF say the decision was made to stay in line with their core commitment of integrity as they work to keep the community healthy. You can read their full statement and learn more about the foundation here.