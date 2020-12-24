Owensboro Health Muhlenberg administers first round of vaccines to frontline healthcare workers

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky (WEHT) After receiving their first shipment of Moderna vaccine, Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital administered the vaccine on Wednesday.

Owensboro Health Regional Hospital received their first shipment of the vaccine on Wednesday. Deaconess Henderson began vaccinating frontline healthcare workers also on Wednesday.

(This story was originally published on December 24, 2020)

