Owensboro Health names new president and CEO

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Health has named its next president and CEO. Mark Marsh, a healthcare executive who has led hospitals in Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida, will succeed outgoing president and CEO Greg Strahan. He is expected to begin his new role with Owensboro Health on June 7.

Marsh has served as president of Health Central Hospital in Orlando, Florida since 2016. While there, he expanded the heart program and opened new cancer and rehabilitation centers. His 25-year executive career also includes CEO tenures at Gateway Medical Center in Clarksville, Tennessee; Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Kentucky; and Marshall Medical Center in Lewisburg, Tennessee.

The search for Strahan’s replacement began last August after he announced plans to retire after five years at the helm.