Owensboro Health Regional Hospital names new chief operating officer

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Health Regional Hospital named a new chief operating officer on Monday.

Beth Steele is currently the vice president of operations and the chief nursing officer for Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. She has had executive positions at OhioHealth since 2014, and has been the hospital’s lead executive throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to OhioHealth, Steele worked for 16 years with Premier Health in Dayton, Ohio.

“Beth has impressive credentials and experience from some of Ohio’s top healthcare systems, and she is an outstanding addition to Owensboro Health,” said Mark Marsh, president and chief executive officer of Owensboro Health. “She is also an energetic, team-oriented leader who will help build a great culture for our leaders and team members.”

As the new chief operating officer at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, Steele will direct the daily operations at the hospital. Her responsibilities will include quality and patient safety, clinical operations, patient experience, financial performance and service line development.

“I am excited to be part of a growing health system that has so much potential to impact healthcare in western Kentucky and southern Indiana,” Steele said. “The facilities are amazing, but it all starts with our team members who deliver high-quality care to our patients every day. I look forward to meeting the team and learning how I can help them be successful.”

Steele is scheduled to begin her new role on January 10.