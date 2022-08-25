OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The U.S. News & World Report has named Owensboro Health Regional Hospital a 2022-2023 “High Performing Hospital” – the highest rating available – for the care of heart attacks, strokes, COPD and kidney failure.

A news release says the U.S. News Procedures & Conditions methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality such as survival rates, patient experience, and how successfully each hospital helps patients get back home.

Officials with Owensboro Health say for the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across fifteen specialties and twenty procedures and conditions. Fewer than half of all hospitals received “High Performing” ratings, and only four earned this rating in all procedures and conditions.

“We’re pleased to be recognized for our commitment to excellent care,” said Beth Steele, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital Chief Operating Officer. “Our physicians and team members demonstrate their dedication to our patients and community daily. We will continue to invest in innovative technology along with a focus on recruiting and retaining expert caregivers to ensure high quality, safety and service.”