OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Health Regional Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke Quality Achievement Award.

Officials say this honor is for the commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized guidelines. Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research- and evidence-based guidelines.

A news release says Owensboro Health Regional Hospital received the award with Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll. This award aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke.

Owensboro Health officials say stroke is the number 5 cause of death, and a leading cause of disability in the U.S.. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times.

“We are incredibly pleased to recognize Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Steven Messe, M.D., chairperson of the Stroke System of Care Advisory Group. “Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities.”