OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Health announced on Friday that for the first time since March 13, 2020, there were no COVID-19 positive patients in any of their hospitals.

The post on Owensboro Health’s Facebook page thanks the each team member for their willingness to adapt and their resolve to heal the community through unprecedented times.

Earlier this month, only two cases were reported at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.