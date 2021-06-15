Owensboro Health sponsoring upcoming events

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Officials announced Owensboro Health will be sponsoring the Owensboro Airshow, the Downtown Romp Air Show After Party and Romp Fest.

Owensboro Health will be providing more than $52,000 to help finance the three events. The hospital is partnering with the city of Owensboro and the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Owensboro Health President and CEO Mark Marsh says events like these are good for mental health as well as a healthy economy.

The 2021 Air Show weekend will begin on August 13 at 4 p.m.