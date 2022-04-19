OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Health has updated its visitor guidelines as of April 15, according to its website.

According to the organization’s website, the general guidelines are as follows:

  • Two adult visitors will be allowed per non-COVID patient.
    • Everyone must pass a screening before entering Owensboro Health facilities.
    • Masks are required to be worn over the mouth and nose at all times while in Owensboro Health facilities.
    • Physical distancing standards must be maintained.
    • Everyone is required to wash or sanitize their hands frequently.
    • No one under the age of 18 will be allowed to visit.
    • Maternity Services will issue name badges to identify approved visitors.
    • All patients and visitors of Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital and Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center must enter through the Emergency entrances to be screened upon entry after hours:
    • Clergy visitations will follow established guidelines/process
    • Exceptions will be made for end-of-life care
  • Transitional Care and Long-Term Care Units are following CMS guidelines.
  • Outpatient Surgery is allowing two visitors per patient.
    • Visitors should maintain a distance from other parties while in the waiting room.
  • Outpatient Testing is allowing two visitors per patient.
  • Therapies and Clinics are allowed two visitors per patient.

Maternity Services or Pediatric Unit visitor guidelines are as follows, according to the website:

  • Two parents or caregivers of a child in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) are allowed as long as they are not symptomatic or have COVID-19.
  • Two parents or caregivers of pediatric patients are allowed as long as they are not symptomatic or have COVID-19.
  • Two support people (doulas are included as a support person) are allowed in Labor & Delivery or Mother Baby Units.
    • No one under the age of 18 will be allowed, except during sibling visiting hours from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
    • Support person(s) must remain the same throughout the entire stay in NICU.