OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Health has updated its visitor guidelines as of April 15, according to its website.
According to the organization’s website, the general guidelines are as follows:
- Two adult visitors will be allowed per non-COVID patient.
- Everyone must pass a screening before entering Owensboro Health facilities.
- Masks are required to be worn over the mouth and nose at all times while in Owensboro Health facilities.
- Physical distancing standards must be maintained.
- Everyone is required to wash or sanitize their hands frequently.
- No one under the age of 18 will be allowed to visit.
- Maternity Services will issue name badges to identify approved visitors.
- All patients and visitors of Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital and Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center must enter through the Emergency entrances to be screened upon entry after hours:
- Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital – 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
- Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center – 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.
- Clergy visitations will follow established guidelines/process
- Exceptions will be made for end-of-life care
- Transitional Care and Long-Term Care Units are following CMS guidelines.
- Outpatient Surgery is allowing two visitors per patient.
- Visitors should maintain a distance from other parties while in the waiting room.
- Outpatient Testing is allowing two visitors per patient.
- Therapies and Clinics are allowed two visitors per patient.
Maternity Services or Pediatric Unit visitor guidelines are as follows, according to the website:
- Two parents or caregivers of a child in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) are allowed as long as they are not symptomatic or have COVID-19.
- Two parents or caregivers of pediatric patients are allowed as long as they are not symptomatic or have COVID-19.
- Two support people (doulas are included as a support person) are allowed in Labor & Delivery or Mother Baby Units.
- No one under the age of 18 will be allowed, except during sibling visiting hours from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Support person(s) must remain the same throughout the entire stay in NICU.