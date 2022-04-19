OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Health has updated its visitor guidelines as of April 15, according to its website.

According to the organization’s website, the general guidelines are as follows:

Two adult visitors will be allowed per non-COVID patient. Everyone must pass a screening before entering Owensboro Health facilities. Masks are required to be worn over the mouth and nose at all times while in Owensboro Health facilities. Physical distancing standards must be maintained. Everyone is required to wash or sanitize their hands frequently. No one under the age of 18 will be allowed to visit. Maternity Services will issue name badges to identify approved visitors. All patients and visitors of Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital and Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center must enter through the Emergency entrances to be screened upon entry after hours: Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital – 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center – 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. Clergy visitations will follow established guidelines/process Exceptions will be made for end-of-life care

Transitional Care and Long-Term Care Units are following CMS guidelines.

Outpatient Surgery is allowing two visitors per patient. Visitors should maintain a distance from other parties while in the waiting room.

Outpatient Testing is allowing two visitors per patient.

Therapies and Clinics are allowed two visitors per patient.

Maternity Services or Pediatric Unit visitor guidelines are as follows, according to the website: