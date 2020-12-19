Owensboro High School band playing virtual holiday concert

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Owensboro High School is inviting the community to attend a virtual holiday concert from the comfort of their own homes.

The concert includes various ensembles from the OHS Band program, including the Jazz Band and Red Steel. Several professional musicians have also submitted videos to join the kids virtually for several of the works performed.

The concert is planned for Monday at 7 p.m. The link for the YouTube premier concert will be posted on the Owensboro Public Schools Facebook Page on Monday morning.

(This story was originally published on December 19, 2020)

