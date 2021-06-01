Owensboro High School names next principal

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council has named Jennifer Luttrell the school’s next principal.

Luttrell is coming to Owensboro Public Schools after spending the past 18 years at Hopkins County Public Schools. She began her career as a special education teacher at Hanson Elementary School for three years and then moved to a Preschool Resource position for two years. From there, Luttrell became the Director of Special Education and Early Childhood for four years before transitioning to the Director of Elementary Instruction and Early Childhood where she has been for the past seven years.

Luttrell will officially move into the new role effective July 1, taking over for current principal John DeLacey who has accepted a position as the Director of Transportation, Health and Safety at the district level.