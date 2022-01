OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The 8th annual ‘Your Perfect Wedding Show’ was held earlier Sunday in Owensboro. Local wedding professionals displayed popular trends and unique offerings for prospective newlyweds.

Officials say around 500 visitors came to the event for wedding event ideas and planning tips and they were also treated to door prizes and food samples.