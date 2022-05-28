OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Concert-goers will be coming to Owensboro for the ROMP Festival at Yellow Creek Park on June 22-25. The festival is produced by the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum and this will be the 19th edition of the festival.

Headliners for ROMP 2022 include:

The Punch Brothers.

The Del McCoury Band.

Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives.

Leftover Salmon.

Rhiannon Giddens.

Tommy Emmanuel.

Steep Canyon Rangers.

Dan Tyminski Band.

We Banjo 3.

Past headliners have included Alison Kraus, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Bruce Hornsby, Old Crow Medicine Show and Merle Haggard.

Tickets are on-sale for single day, all four days, VIP tickets, and RV and camping passes. Prices will go up on May 31 according to the press release sent by the festival to Eyewitness News.

Children 12 & under are free. Tickets and more information can be found at rompfest.com.