OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Some Owensboro hotels are reporting better booking numbers compared to this time last year as events like Friday after Five return.

Mark Calitri of Visit Owensboro says hotels reported the best March and April bookings compared to past years. Some hotel managers say occupancy rates were as high as 90 percent this weekend.

Managers say the return of high school sports tournaments, along with rescheduled weddings and reunions are leading the improved numbers.