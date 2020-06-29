Owensboro Humane Society asks officials to move fireworks site

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) As the city of Owensboro keeps preparing for this Friday’s Healthy At Home fireworks show, the Owensboro Humane Society says one of the sites to be used for launching fireworks may be a problem for some of their animals.

They impress the crowds every 4th of July. But Cindy Davis of the Owensboro Humane Society says the planned launch from neighboring Thompson-Berry Park, one of eight for this year’s fireworks show, is too close for their animals comfort.

“The dogs will not handle fireworks well at all,” Davis said.

She says having the fireworks set off from the park several feet away can startle some of their dogs, horses and other animals.

“We’ve got dogs that have medical problems. We’ve got one that’s just coming off Heartworm medicine that’s supposed to be calm,” Davis described. “Depending on the horse, any thing can spook it at any time, so you can have a small bag roll across the ground and that can startle them a little bit, but usually when you hear the big booms, that’s when you see the horses start to run and butt and get away from that sound because it scares them.”

“We realize that it’s a concern for them,” said Tim Ross, Owensboro director of public events. he also says they are looking at other options, but state and federal safety rules limit where the fireworks can be set off.

“They need to be clear of the general public and clear of occupied buildings and clear of vehicles, things like that. There’s different requirements for consumer and professional shows. and so what those set back requirements are, the size shells we’re using, the fire response on site. There’s a lot that goes into it,” he explained.

Ross also says if they are able to move the fireworks away from the launch site at Thompson-Berry, they will need to be able to find an alternate site in the next day or two.

