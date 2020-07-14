Owensboro Hydrofair has been rescheduled

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Just three weeks after saying the Owensboro Hydrofair would be held this August, city officials are now saying the 2020 event will be rescheduled due to coronavirus.

The event was originally scheduled for August 15-16, 2020 on the downtown Owensboro riverfront. Officials are now pushing back the event until September 12-13, 2020.

“This is a decision that was not made lightly, but the safety and health of the race teams, volunteers, and spectators is always our main goal. At this time, with the rising number of COVID-19 cases around the country as well as here in Kentucky, we cannot continue with the event on its originally scheduled weekend.” said Tim Ross, Director of Public Events for the City of Owensboro. “We are hopeful we can safely bring this event to the riverfront in September.”

Last year, Evansville Hydrofest organizers called off races for this year because of a lack of sponsorship money and no racing commission contract. Jagoe Homes is sponsoring this year’s race in Owensboro.

(This story was originally published on July 14, 2020)

