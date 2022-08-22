OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Planning is underway for next year’s Owensboro HydroFair after this year’s edition wrapped up Sunday. It was the second HydroFair since races moved from Evansville after several events with poor attendance.

The teams that filled English Park this past weekend cleared out after the races ended late Sunday afternoon. Organizers say they’re still trying to finalize a date for next year.

Randy Lientz of American Hydroplane Events says while this year’s edition had better racing conditions than last year, he couldn’t estimate how many people attended this year. Lientz also says he believed there were more people watching from the convention center this year, but fewer at English Park. He’s also looking to have it in August again, but no dates set so far.

“I know the crowds that I spoke with were very enthusiastic, loved the show, certainly a much improved event from last year when we were battling wind, weather and water, they were not ideal last year. This was ideal conditions this year,” he said.

Lientz also says he’s looking at some adjustments for next year’s races, and plans to meet with city officials in the near future about the event.

(This story was originally published on August 22, 2022)