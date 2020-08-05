Owensboro Hydrofair postponed until 2021

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) After postponing the event once, Owensboro Hydrofair organizers have decided to push the event back until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials first announced back in January that the new event would be coming to Owensboro. It was originally scheduled for August 15-16, 2020, but it was rescheduled for September 11, 12, and 13, 2020. Officials are now moving the Hydrofair to August 20, 21, and 22, 2021.
It’s been a little more than four decades since hydroplane racing happened off the banks of the Ohio River near downtown Owensboro. Updates for the 2021 Owensboro HydroFair presented by Jagoe Homes schedule will be posted to the HydroFair website in January at www.owensborohydrofair.com.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 5, 2020)
