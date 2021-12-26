Owensboro initiative to help Black students academically sees success

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — An Owensboro initiative to connect Black students with industry mentors, their peers and school faculty had a successful first run, officials say.

The Messenger-Inquirer reports that Owensboro Black Expo, Owensboro Public Schools and the Owensboro Community & Technical College partnered to launch the Academic Career Exploration program in August.

Program organizer Sharmy Davis says while the program was offered to Owensboro Innovation academy and Owensboro High School students this year, plans call for it to expand to the county school system.

AP contributed to this report.