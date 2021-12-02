Owensboro judge agrees to temporary suspension

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) A local judge who is accused of misconduct has agreed to temporary suspension while her case is evaluated by the Judicial Conduct Commission.

Owensboro Judge Julia Hawes-Gordon released this statement on Thursday:

In order to minimize disruptions to litigants and attorneys who need to schedule in Family Court, I have voluntarily agreed to a temporary suspension from my duties as the Family Court Judge for the 6th Judicial Circuit Court, effective December 3, 2021. I look forward to a prompt resolution by the Judicial Conduct Commission.

Hawes Gordon is accused of using her position to impact her son’s criminal case in court. Hawes-Gordon is facing six different counts of misconduct. She has denied all allegations.