Owensboro lawyer announces bid for Daviess County Attorney

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) On Wednesday, attorney and fourth-generation Owensboro native Nicholas Goetz launched his campaign for Daviess County Attorney. Goetz says he hopes to bring efficiency and accessibility to the office.

“Our tax dollars fund the County Attorney’s office and people rely on its services,” Goetz said. “I’ve always believed in being a good steward of public money, so one of my top priorities is going to be accessibility. If I`m elected, every call will be returned, every email will be responded to, and the office will be open and accessible to the public.”

Goetz has previously served as a Commonwealth Attorney in Louisville and has been practicing law as a partner with Gordon, Goetz, Johnson and Caldwell since 2013. With specializations in criminal law, small business, agriculture and corporate law, Goetz feels these areas are crucial to the role of County Attorney but are often overlooked.

“The County Attorney doesn’t just file paperwork. This office has a hand in economic development,” Goetz said. “I love this town and I want to see it continue to grow and prosper. that’s why we need someone with a background in those areas, and I have it.”

Goetz also feels that the rising crime rate in Owensboro is an equal concern, and if elected he plans to be tough on crime and promote community safety.