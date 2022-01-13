Owensboro looking at a $600k improvement to keep Cravens Pool open

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro officials are looking ahead to summer.

The city’s Parks and Recreations director wants Cravens Pool kept open, with $600,000 worth of renovations and new additions.

It would include new features such as fountains and ground sprays.

Renovating the existing pool was one of several options the Parks Department considered. Other options included building a new pool in the same location or just replacing it with a spray park.

City officials will study the plan to determine if there’s enough support and funding for the upgrades.

