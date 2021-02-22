Owensboro man accused of trying to rob local gas station

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – A man is facing first degree robbery charges after police say he attempted to rob the Even Steven on Old Hartford Road in Owensboro.

Police say they received the call Sunday around 8:30 a.m.

D’Andre Steven Mitchell, 24, of Owensboro, is accused of entering the business, announcing he was armed and demanding money. Witnesses say he left on foot before police arrived.

According to a report, no money was stolen and no one was injured in the robbery.

Police say they located Mitchell in the area a short time later with the help of a K-9. He was then taken to the Daviess County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

(This story was originally published on February 22, 2021)