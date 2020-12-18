Owensboro man appears on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) The ugly sweater is a staple of Christmas parties, and one Tri-State man was hoping to win a nationwide contest Friday.

Ron Ebling, of Owensboro, appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan on ABC 25. He was one of five finalists in their ugly Christmas sweater contest.

Ron recently told our radio partner, WBKR, his sweater first belonged to a friend from Phoenix. Ron loved the sweater so much, the friend ended up giving it to him. He then added flashing lights that play music and loaded it up with Christmas ribbons.

Unfortunately, Ron did not win. That honor went to a woman in Minnesota.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 18, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: