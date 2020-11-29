Owensboro man arrested after attempted robbery of Henderson residence

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Shortly after midnight Sunday morning, Henderson police responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block of Letcher Street.

When officers arrived, they were told that Tyler Glover (20, Owensboro) had kicked in the back door and attempted to steal a PlayStation 4 console. A man inside the residence had confronted Glover, which resulted in an altercation and shots being fired inside the home.

Police found a 9mm magazine in Glover’s possession during the investigation. Glover was arrested and charged with first degree robbery.

(This story was originally published on November 29, 2020)

