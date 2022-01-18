Owensboro man arrested after standoff with police

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – An Owensboro man was arrested after Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies say he barricaded himself in a home for several hours Monday.

According to police records, deputies responded to the 5000 block of Jones Road for a report of a man threatening to harm himself.

While deputies were talking to the man, they say he fired a shot at a door.

For the next several hours authorities say they tried to arrest 56-year-old Timothy Spellman.

After being taken into custody, deputies say Spellman fought with them and attempted to break out a window of a police cruiser.

Deputies say multiple loaded guns were found inside the home.

Spellman faces a long list of charges including assault, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.