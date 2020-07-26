Owensboro man arrested for Evansville gas station robbery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Owensboro man is facing charges after police say he robbed an Evansville gas station.

Officers were sent to the Chuckles gas station on South Weinbach Avenue just before 5 a.m. Saturday for a hold up in progress.

The gas station clerk told police a male came into the store, said he was armed and took money.

The suspect has left before police arrived.

Thirty-year-old David Santiago, of Owensboro, was later arrested and charged with robbery.

He was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

(This story was originally published on July 26, 2020)