Owensboro man arrested on drug dealing charge

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT)- Indiana State Police say Owensboro man Benjamin D. Shepherd, 35, was arrested in Spencer County Wednesday afternoon and charged with dealing and possessing methamphetamine following a traffic stop.

Troopers say they conducted a traffic stop near Rockport when a K9 alerted them to illegal drugs in the car. Officials add they found 17.5 grams of methamphetamine in the car and say Shepherd had a “substantial amount of cash.”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 1, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories