Owensboro man arrested on drug dealing charge

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT)- Indiana State Police say Owensboro man Benjamin D. Shepherd, 35, was arrested in Spencer County Wednesday afternoon and charged with dealing and possessing methamphetamine following a traffic stop.

Troopers say they conducted a traffic stop near Rockport when a K9 alerted them to illegal drugs in the car. Officials add they found 17.5 grams of methamphetamine in the car and say Shepherd had a “substantial amount of cash.”

(This story was originally published on Oct. 1, 2020)