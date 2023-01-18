HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of an Owensboro man who they say was on the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force for months.

According to Sheriff Adam Wright, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force observed a possible drug transaction taking place at a gas station in Beaver Dam on Tuesday. Sheriff Wright said detectives received intel earlier in the week that directed their attention to Michael Whittaker, 30.

Detectives with both agencies and the Beaver Dam Police Department surrounded the vehicle and began a search. During the search, law enforcement say they found Whittaker was in possession of approximately 4 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and several dozen doses of LSD.

Courtesy: Ohio County Sheriff’s Office

Police say Whittaker was placed under arrest and transported to the Ohio County Detention Center without incident. Whittaker was charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and one count of drug paraphernalia.