Owensboro man charged with assault following reported stabbing

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- The Owensboro Police Department says they have arrested Tyler Miller, 27, with assault in connection to a stabbing that reportedly happened around 9:00 p.m. Friday on the 400 block of West Legion Blvd.

The victim, Kyle Taylor, left the scene in a vehicle and was later found on the 1300 block of Bowie Trail. Police say Taylor suffered multiple stab wounds that are considered life-threatening. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 270-687-8888, or 270-687-8484.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 29, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: