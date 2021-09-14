Owensboro man charged with wife’s murder nearly 3 weeks after her death

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Nearly three weeks after a woman was found dead, the investigation has led to the arrest of her husband.

Kentucky State Police were called to the 4400 block of West Fifth Street Road the morning of August 26. Troopers found a deceased female, later identified as Hannah Fuller, 23, of Owensboro, inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to police, Joshua Fuller, 36, of Owensboro, was involved in an altercation with his estranged wife when she was shot.

Joshua Fuller, 36, of Owensboro, is charged with murder – domestic violence and tampering with physical evidence.

Fuller was arrested Monday afternoon. He is accused of murder – domestic violence and tampering with physical evidence.

Fuller is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.