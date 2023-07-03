HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police arrested a suspect in a sexual abuse case after they say he was reported for a similar incident on Monday morning.

According to a news release from Owensboro Police, officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person in the area of east 5th Street and Clay Street just before 8 a.m.. Officers say the victim advised a male subject chased her down, attempted to grab her cell phone and touched her inappropriately before leaving the area.

Officers say they were able to locate the suspect, identified as Francisco Gaspar, 34, of Owensboro, and it was determined that he was a suspect in a similar incident that occurred in the same area previously.

Gaspar was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual abuse.