Owensboro man dies after stabbing

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Police say they were called Monday evening to the 500 block of Monterrey Drive where they found a man with several injuries, including a stab wound.
Police say the man, 45-year-old James M. Basham, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Detectives are continuing to investigate and anyone with information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484
(This story was originally published on June 23, 2020)
