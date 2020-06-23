Owensboro man dies after stabbing

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Police say they were called Monday evening to the 500 block of Monterrey Drive where they found a man with several injuries, including a stab wound.

Police say the man, 45-year-old James M. Basham, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and anyone with information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 23, 2020)

LATEST CRIME NEWS: