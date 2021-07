LOUISVILLE, Ky – A 19-year-old Owensboro man died in an accident at the LG&E Mill Creek Station in Louisville Thursday morning. LG&E says Jaxxyn Lee Wood was working for a contract company at the time.

According to the Jefferson County coroner’s office, Wood died from drowning. LG&E says he was inspecting one of the intakes and screens when he lost contact with a worker on the shore.