Owensboro man dies in weekend shooting

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Owensboro Police say a man has died after being shot in the abdomen.

Around 11:11 p.m. Sunday, police were called to Hanning Lane for a reported shooting. Officers found Dustin Walker, 49, inside with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484

(This story was originally published on June 29, 2020)

