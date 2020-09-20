Owensboro man facing attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing officer in face

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say an Owensboro man is now facing an attempted murder charge after stabbing an officer in the face.

Owensboro Police responded to the 700 block of Walnut Street and were trying to take 31-year-old Harold Sanders Jr. into custody for an outstanding warrant.

Police say Sanders became combative, pulled out a knife and stabbed one officer in the face before.

Sanders is being charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, and his outstanding warrant.

We’re told the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 20, 2020)