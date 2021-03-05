Owensboro man facing drunk driving charges after injury crash

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – An Owensboro man is facing multiple charges after a crash in January sent three people to the hospital.

The crash involving two vehicles happened at the intersection of East 9th Street and JR Miller Boulevard on January 14. One of the vehicles flipped over and hit a building, and two people sustained potentially life-threatening injuries.

Shawn T. Hamilton, 29, of Owensboro, was arrested Friday. He faces charges of assault, wanton endangerment, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

(This story was originally published on March 5, 2021)