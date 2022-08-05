OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro man, Brandon Lashbrook, 27, who pleaded guilty but mentally ill, was indicted on Friday on two counts of manslaughter in the second degree by the Daviess County grand jury. Each count carries a seven year sentence for a combined total of 14 years in prison.

According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel, the manslaughter charge is connected to a fire which led to two people’s deaths. The fire reportedly took place around 1 a.m. on December 27, 2019, in the 3900 block of Kipling Avenue.

Officials from the Owensboro Fire Department say the fire likely started in the back of the home. The two occupants were David Lashbrook, 77, and Shelby Lashbrook, 82. David died of his injuries two days after the fire. Shelby died on January 4 at the University of Louisville hospital.

Brandon also had prior unrelated drug possession charges that were dismissed.