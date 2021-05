OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – A Daviess County man pleaded guilty to a murder committed nearly two years ago.

Brian Scott Bailey pleaded guilty to murder this week for his role in killing Eugene Evans at his home in September of 2019. Police said Bailey had bound Evans’ hands and assaulted him.

Evans died of his injuries after he was attacked by Bailey at his home on West Victory Court.

Bailey faces up to 35 years in prison. He’s set to be sentenced May 25.