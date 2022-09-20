OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro baseball umpire Craig Crawford, returned to work after police say he was assaulted by an intoxicated man last week.

Last Thursday, Crawford was on the field calling the game when one parent didn’t like the call that was made.

According to Crawford, the individual approached the dugout of the other team and did not directly come towards him.

When he stepped in to try to deescalate the situation, the next thing he remembers was waking on the ground. One of his fellow umpires and a nurse were checking over him after he woke back up and he passed out again waking up to paramedics.

Though problems on the diamond between umpires and fans have become a problem across the country

this was never something he was expecting to happen to him.

“Unfortunately maybe I should,” Crawford said. “Maybe I should be on guard but you know we’re a small community. I’ve never had any situation like this happen.”

Crawford says his doctors have instructed him to take it easy but no bones were broken. His doctor says he will make a full recovery.